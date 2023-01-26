Spy Kids Star Daryl Sabara Reveals He's TOTALLY CLEAN From 'Booze & Weed' On Wife Meghan Trainor's Podcast!

Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara (AKA Mr. Meghan Trainor) is opening up about his sobriety journey!

On the latest episode of his wife’s Workin’ On It podcast, the actor spoke about his decision to cut out “booze and weed” after having a conversation with his therapist. He told Meghan about the funny way he started thinking about being clean:

“She just said, ‘If you want to be on your A-game maybe consider full sobriety.’ I was like, ‘What the f**k? Of course, I want to be on my A-game.'”

Always need to be on your A-game when you’ve got an adorable kiddo running around the place! Daryl said this talk with his therapist “sparked something” inside him — and he was ready to “try this full sobriety thing.”

Admittedly, the 30-year-old said addiction isn’t a problem for him at the moment:

“Even though weed is not really bad for me right now, I don’t need to keep testing it out to wait to get bad or to get in a bad spot.”

The Polar Express star mentioned marijuana is his “clutch” and it’s much “harder” to abstain from it because there are no real “repercussions.” The All About That Bass singer agreed, calling her high hubby a “delight”:

“You’re a delight. I had a great experience with you high near me. I wasn’t like, ‘Ugh, you’re annoying.’ I was like, ‘You’re a little puppy dog.’”

And to make things cuter, Daryl thanked his leading lady for being his biggest supporter throughout his sobriety journey, citing that being alone is a big “trigger” for him:

“You just make me a better person and I appreciate you.”

It’s adorable how he’s always showing his admiration for Meghan! Back in December while celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary, the Ben 10 alum shared a sweet photo carousel to Instagram, captioning it:

“To the love of my life @meghantrainor… My best life started when I met you. I can’t believe I got so lucky with the sweetest, funniest, most beautiful and talented woman in the world. Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary! Forever and always “

The couple have been together since 2016 and share a 1-year-old son named Riley — and it seems like Meg is ready for baby number two! Last month the pop singer told People having a large family is her biggest “dream”:

“I’m trying to make four children, so I’ve got to get on it.”

So much love for these two — and keep up the great work, Daryl! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

