Johnny Depp Seemingly Takes Aim At Amber Heard On New Album!

It seems Johnny Depp is sharing more of his feelings about Amber Heard and their contentious defamation trial – but this time, doing so through music.

As you’ve most likely seen, the 59-year-old actor has been fully embracing the rock star life ever since he won the legal battle against Amber. Not only has he been touring around Europe with legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, but he recently announced that his band Hollywood Vampires, with Alice Cooper, Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen, would be hitting the road again next summer. An insider previously told People that Johnny wanted to “get back to what he loves doing” post-trial, explaining:

“He isn’t even talking about the trial now. He filed the lawsuit, because he considered it necessary. He has moved on though. He is now able to get back to what he loves doing. He enjoys performing and has a busy summer ahead. He is also looking forward to continue working. He just wants his career back. He loves filming.”

Related: Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp-Favoring Juror Was There Under False Pretenses!

One of the things he’s been doing to get his career back on track is by creating some new music with Jeff. The two men have recorded a full-length album called 18, which is set to be released on Friday. And while Johnny has not said too much about Amber since their defamation trial, he seemingly did not hesitate in expressing how he felt about the weeks-long courtroom showdown in his new project.

According to a review by The Sunday Times of London, Johnny penned two of the songs on the 13-track collection. Some of the lyrics seem to allude to the Aquaman actress, including one line:

“I think you’ve said enough for one motherf**king night”

On another track titled Sad Motherf**king Parade, he also sings a not-so-subtle lyric:

“You’re sitting there like a fog with a seven-year itch.”

He added:

“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand.”

It is also worth noting that The Sunday Times pointed out that Johnny doesn’t mention Amber by name in any of the songs – but there is no denying that these lines seem aimed at the 36-year-old actress. However, the upcoming album is not all about Amber! In fact, the remaining songs on the record are mostly cover tracks, including Caroline, No by The Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson and Venus and Furs by the Velvet Underground.

Wonder what Amber will have to say about these new songs…

Reactions to the lyrics, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN, WENN/Avalon]