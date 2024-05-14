Dean McDermott Wants Joint Custody AND Spousal Support From Tori Spelling Amid Divorce!

Dean McDermott wants Tori Spelling to pay up!

As the two go through legal maneuvering as part of their divorce, the Chopped Canada host’s petition is asking for some major demands. According to new court documents first obtained by The Blast on Monday night, Dean is requesting spousal support from the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum — and he wants joint custody of their children, too!

Related: Tori Once Welded A Personalized Ring For Ex Dean — But It Wasn’t For His Finger!

The outlet reports that Dean’s demands contrast pretty significantly with those from Tori, who requested physical custody of the kids in her petition. She requested spousal support from Dean, too — so clearly, the duo is directly at odds on both counts. Also of note, McDermott claims that he and his wife separated on July 7, 2023. Meanwhile, Tori’s claim in her petition was that they separated on June 17 of that year.

As is customary in divorce cases with spousal support requests being filed, Dean is asking the court to adjudicate it. Plus, he’s asking the judge to grant his joint custody request so that they can split time with their children. Of course, the duo shares five kids — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — so custody is going to be a big deal. Per The Blast, even though Tori previously requested sole physical custody in her divorce filing, she apparently is open to joint legal custody and visitation rights for her estranged husband.

Asset division and property settlement among the ex-couple is still pending. FWIW, the news outlet notes that there is NO sign of a prenuptial agreement. So, this could get messy — but we really hope it doesn’t. The money issue is likely going to be a major one, though. Tori has been pretty candid recently in admitting that she doesn’t have a ton of cash on hand. Things got so bad that she wasn’t even able to pay for some of her storage units! And then there was that whole thing where she had the fam living in an RV. So, who knows.

Obviously, we would imagine that we are going to be hearing quite a bit more about the legal end of this former couple’s marriage. Through it all, as it is in every case like this, we pray that their children are loved, cared for, and watched over by both parents in as smooth and seamless a way as possible. Sending love and light!! Thoughts, y’all? Share ’em (below)…

[Image via MEGA/WENN]