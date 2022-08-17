Demi Lovato's Mystery Boyfriend Revealed!

Demi Lovato is stepping out with her beau!

Just days after a source told People the singer is in a “happy and healthy” relationship with a fellow musician, the pop star (who is back to using she/her pronouns) went public with him for the first time on Tuesday!!

Demi was photographed holding hands with Jordan Lutes, more commonly known as Jute$, in New York City on Tuesday, where she’s been promoting her upcoming album, HOLY FVCK. She was in the Big Apple for an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon but made some time to take a stroll with her boyfriend.

Related: Joe Jonas Confesses To Using Injectables To Combat Looking ‘Older’!

In the very first photos of the couple, Demi wore a black leather jacket, plaid skirt, and fishnet stockings while Jute$ rocked a black sweater with white stars, light blue jeans, and a fuzzy white bucket hat. Ch-ch-check them out HERE! You can also see the hunk with his new lady (below)!

So cute, right?!

While little has been revealed about the couple, including how long they’ve been dating or when they met, it appears the pair may have grown close while making Demi’s latest single, Substance!

In mid-July, Jute$ penned a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a clip from the Disney Channel alum’s Substance music video, writing:

“substance by @ddlovato out now!! one of my fav songs i’ve ever worked on. when i got asked to pull up and write for this session i remember thinking wtf am i supposed to do in a demi lovato session? only to show up and realize she was making one of the hardest rock projects i’ve ever heard. obviously a crazy milestone for me but beyond that i feel so blessed to be a part of something i’m such a big fan of. cheers to the whole gang”

Aw! Seems like they really bonded over their love of music!

Related: Doja Cat OWNS Judgemental Fans With NSFW Clapback

Demi sweetly commented at the time:

“thank you sooo much.. you killed the session (SESSIONS) and I’m so grateful to have gotten to work w you here’s to many more! let’s gooooo!! (Cya!!)”

They’ve continued to be very supportive of each other on social media. Love that! Jute$, 23, has been in the biz for a few years now. Originally from Toronto, he left Capitol Records last year to pursue music on his own terms, according to The Nuance Magazine. He’s also really leaned into the Hollywood Hillbilly thing — it’s more than just a song for him, we guess!

Of course, this is Demi’s first serious relationship since breaking off her engagement to Max Ehrich in September 2020. The former couple met at the start of the pandemic and got engaged just four months into the romance. It went sour just as quickly, especially after it came out that he was apparently an obsessed Selena Gomez fanboy.

But that’s all in the past! After spending the time to get to know herself better, the Cool For The Summer crooner is finally ready to open up her heart again! Reactions to her new boo?!

[Image via Jute$/Instagram & The Tonight Show/YouTube]