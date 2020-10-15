John Cena Secretly Got Married!

Congratulations are in order for John Cena, and his girlfriend — er, wife — Shay Shariatzadeh!

According to news reports, the pair got married in a low-key ceremony on Monday down in Tampa, Florida. Court documents first obtained by Us Weekly confirm the marriage, which went down without anybody the wiser. What a well-kept secret!

Cena was first linked to Shariatzadeh, 29, in March of 2019. The pair initially sparked engagement rumors earlier this year when the Canadian-born engineer was seen wearing a ring on her left ring finger while out and about at a San Diego amusement park with the iconic wrestling star.

The 43-year-old had previously been with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella in a very public relationship before splitting in April of 2018. Bella, 36, has herself since moved on, and several months ago welcomed her first son Matteo with her fiancé, Dancing with the Stars pro Artem Chigvintsev.

It’s quite the surprise to see the Playing With Fire star jumping into a marriage so suddenly, especially after his breakup from Bella a little more than two years ago. But when you know, you know, we suppose! And former fellow WWE star Seth Rollins did dish to Us Weekly earlier this year that he hadn’t seen Cena “this happy in a long time,” so… sounds like things worked out perfectly!

Congratulations to the happy couple!

[Image via WENN/Instar]