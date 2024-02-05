Demi Moore Shares Rare Pic With Bruce Willis For Daughter Tallulah’s Birthday As He Continues To Battle Dementia

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are celebrating their youngest daughter together.

On Saturday, the Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle star took to Instagram to wish her daughter Tallulah a happy 30th birthday — and shared an adorable family pic with the Die Hard actor. The three posed in what looked like a back yard with Tallulah in the middle holding onto each parent, sporting a navy blue sweater and maroon lounge pants. Demi wore a black cardigan and blue jeans, while Bruce, for his part, dressed in a black zip-up and gray pants, and accessorized the look with a baseball cap and a scarf. Demi captioned the photo:

“Showering our @buuski with love today on her 30th birthday”

Related: Paulina Porizkova Shows Off Scars From Hip Replacement Surgery

See the pic, and one of the mother-daughter pair posing with Tallulah’s BF Justin Acee and big sis Scout (below):

This is a rare sighting for Bruce, as he’s unfortunately been battling frontotemporal dementia. In December, an insider told Us Weekly the family, including Tallulah and, Demi, and her other two daughters with the 68-year-old, Rumer, 35, and Scout, 32, as well as his current wife Emma Heming and their own two young daughters, Mabel, 11, and Evelyn, 9, are “soaking up every moment they get with him” because “any day could be his last.”

SO, so tragic. These moments must be so sacred for them.

What are your thoughts on this latest Bruce sighting, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via Tallulah Willis/Instagram, CBS & WIRED/YouTube]