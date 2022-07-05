Denise Richards & Daughter Sami Announce Collab On NSFW Platform OnlyFans -- Yes, Really!

This is becoming a family affair!

Days after both joining OnlyFans, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards and her daughter Sami Sheen are set to create content together for their followers!

According to a screenshot posted on Reality Life With Kate Casey’s Facebook page, the 18-year-old model revealed the exciting news while telling fans how they could receive a special gift from the mother-daughter duo. Oooooh, do tell!

Related: Sami Sheen Reacts To Troll Asking If She Has ‘The Body’ For OnlyFans!

The model wrote in a new post to her feed:

“As you know, I’m shooting with my mom soon @deniserichards If you tip in, I’ll make sure to send you [an] extra special and sweet video from both of us.”

The post already had 70 likes when the screenshot was taken, so it seems like a lot of people are interested in the upcoming collaboration! But is Denise’s husband Aaron Phypers one of those eager beavers?! Or is he just as hesitant as Charlie Sheen initially was about the whole NSFW endeavor?

A source opened up about how the 49-year-old has been feeling since his wife decided to follow in her daughter’s footsteps and join the subscription-based platform, but it’s all good news! It sounds like he totally understands the appeal! The insider told Us Weekly on Thursday:

“Aaron is right behind Denise and loves how confident and empowered she’s being.”

Don’t think for a second that jealousy is going to get in the way of the couple’s happy relationship, the confidant insisted:

“They have a very healthy and secure relationship, a white-hot love life and he’s more attracted to her than he’s ever been.”

Cuuute!

Related: Kendall Jenner & Devin Booker Spotted Partying Together For The Fourth!

For now, it remains unclear what direction the reality star will take her OnlyFans profile — which might be why Aaron is so chill about the new career move! It doesn’t sound like the former Bravolebrity is going to be providing too many (if any) super explicit posts, though. The source continued:

“It will be sexy of course but she wants to keep it as classy as possible. The site isn’t just about NSFW and can be naughty versus overtly graphic, and that’s what she wants to go for.”

Classy for the coin! We’re sure her fans will still be signing up in droves to see what she’s got to share! Back when the 51-year-old joined the app in late June, she applauded her teenager for taking the first step despite receiving hate from her dad at the time! The momma said via Instagram:

“I wish I had the confidence my 18 yr old daughter has. And I also can’t be judgmental of her choices. I did Wild Things & Playboy, quite frankly her father shouldn’t be either.”

She was seemingly even able to change her ex-husband’s opinion on the matter considering he walked back his complaints BIG TIME just days after slamming Sami’s page. In a statement shared with Us Weekly, the actor acknowledged that he “overlooked” certain aspects of OnlyFans, specifically that Sami will now be able to control what she posts just like IG — only she’ll get to make way more money off of it! Deciding not to stir up controversy among the fam, he told Us:

“Now more than ever, it’s essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she’ll have it abundantly.”

Seems like OnlyFans is the new family business! Good thing they’re all on board as the women take the next step together! Thoughts?!

[Image via Denise Richards/Sami Sheen/Instagram]