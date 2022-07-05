Travis Barker Enjoys A Beach Day & Flowers From Family As He Continues To Recover After Health Scare

Travis Barker is slowly but surely recovering from last week’s health scare — and he’s clearly got the help of his family and loved ones along the way as he’s doing it!

The 46-year-old drummer shared new pictures to his Instagram Stories on Monday, revealing both a pleasing, calming beach scene and a nice bouquet of flowers sent over by wife Kourtney Kardashian‘s caring momma! Considering what Travis has gone through with that pancreatitis problem over the past week, we have no doubt he and Kourt are super thankful to be getting back to the good life with family supporting every step of the way.

First, the flowers: Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble proved they are as classy as ever when they sent a large orange bouquet over to the Poosh founder’s new husband. Travis commemorated the event with a post on his IG Stories thanking the couple for their generosity:

That’s a very nice gesture! And such beautiful and vibrant colors in that bouquet!!

Kourtney showed her appreciation for the set, too, sharing a different look at the bouquet for her own throngs of fans on the social media app:

Love that!

It’s a small gesture, of course, but an important one. The KarJenner-Barker clan sticks together through thick and thin!

Later on Monday, both Kourtney and Travis showed off some of their refreshing Fourth of July plans. They were still keeping things low-key as the Blink-182 drummer continues to rest and recover following his severe bout with pancreatitis. But they wanted to enjoy the holiday a little bit, too. They definitely deserve it!

Travis shared a shot of their time at a beautiful SoCal beach on Monday afternoon:

Calming! Kourt doubled down on the snap, sharing a longer video from the scene that showed off a gorgeous pan from the beach itself out to the blue, calm ocean and back:

Oh, and getting there was half the fun!

The family made their way out in an eye-catching orange vintage truck. Travis was behind the wheel, with Kourt by his side rocking a black Prada bucket hat in the open-air vehicle.

Penelope Disick and Mason Disick were along for the ride, too:

That’s so sweet! A nice family outing to the beach. Definitely a good day!!

Certainly, based on Kourt’s recent public comments about the uncertainty of Travis’ health scare, we know they all must have been very thankful they could enjoy the holiday together.

Sending love and light as Travis continues to rest up on the way back to his old self!

