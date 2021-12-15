Derick Dillard Blasts Jim Bob Duggar For Being ‘Verbally Abusive’ In Fiery Facebook Post!

Derick Dillard just accused his father-in-law, Jim Bob Duggar, of being a manipulative liar!

On Tuesday, Jill Duggar’s husband commented on family friend Jim Holt’s Facebook post.

In the post, which discussed Duggar’s Arkansas State Senate run, Derick chose to blast the TLC personality in public, writing (below):

“I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years. Unfortunately, it’s only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man’s manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others.”

According to the father of two, Jim Bob has lied to him and Jill “numerous times.”

They’ve tried to call him out on it in the past but were apparently only met with more abrasive reactions, Derick alleged from there:

“When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive. When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda.”

Seemingly desperate to not let the 56-year-old find potential political success in the Arkansas State Senate, the former reality TV star stressed:

“Again, if he has lied and continues to lie to his best friends and his own family, will he LIE to YOU?!”

Yikes!

The YouTube personality’s jab at Jim Bob comes amid political controversy for the hopeful Republican. As we reported earlier this week, a Change.org petition has been created to “remove” the problematic star from the ballot. It currently has nearly 3K signatures, and the backlash seemed to work. Duggar lost the vote, gathering only 15% of the state’s support on Tuesday night, according to poll results. It’s unclear if Derick signed the petition, but we’re pretty certain he didn’t cast a vote his in-law’s way!

That’s no surprise though. As Perezcious readers know, Jill and Derick parted ways from the controversial family in 2017 after departing the 19 Kids and Counting spin-off Counting On, and they’ve had no problem blasting other family members for their inappropriate actions in the past. Most recently, the accountant and his wife have been outspoken against Josh Duggar’s child pornography charges.

Just last week, the 33-year-old was convicted of two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography. Josh is currently facing up to 20 years behind bars for each count and fines of up to $250K for each count. He is currently in custody awaiting his sentencing, though his attorney told E! News they plan to appeal the jury’s decision, saying:

“We appreciate the jury’s lengthy deliberations… We respect the jury’s verdict, and we intend to appeal.”

Thoughts on Derick’s comments, Perezcious readers?

Do you love that he’s standing up to his father-in-law amid these family issues? Let us know in the comments (below).

