Duggar Family Friend Calls On Jim Bob To 'Withdraw' From Arkansas Politics After Testifying Josh Molested Her Daughters

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Yes, shockingly Jim Bob Duggar is still running for congress in Arkansas — on a platform of conservative family values no less — after his eldest son was convicted on child porn charges.

As you’ve probably heard, Josh Duggar was found guilty of one count each of receiving child pornography and possession of child pornography last week and is facing a possible 40 years in prison.

It’s not just the widely criticized sex-is-a-dirty-sin, women-are-property way Jim Bob raised his kids that has people pointing fingers at the 19 Kids And Counting patriarch. No, there’s also the fact he shielded Josh from legal consequences for his original sex crimes. He walked away from his crimes as a teenager and continued to victimize children, if only by the consumption of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material).

Not only that, throughout the trial, Jim continued to protect Josh, downplaying his child molestation confessions, even selectively forgetting things when he knew they would make his son look bad. No, really, that’s not us saying it, it’s the judge in the case!

Related: Jim Bob Tries To Spin Josh’s Conviction Into A Campaign Statement

So it’s no surprise there’s a movement out there to get this child sex criminal protector off the damn ballot. The Change.org petition, entitled “Arkansas 2021-22 Senate Special Election REMOVE Jim Bob Duggar from Ballot” lays it out, saying:

“Arkansas Special Election for Senate is a top priority for the people of Northwest Arkansas. We need someone who is a person of courage, one who cares about children, and one who does not hide from legal battles. Please DO NOT VOTE for JIM BOB DUGGAR – as he is none of the above. JBD has shown not only that he is not available to his support his family in times of crisis, but he is also not fit to parent, he has lied to police, the public, and his own daughters.”

It also points out something we didn’t even realize — that Jim Bob was actually in office when Josh confessed his crimes against his little sisters. That’s right, Daddy was serving in the Arkansas House of Representatives at the time. How do we know he didn’t use his position to put a thumb on the scale and make sure Josh got away clean?? We know the police were ordered to destroy the police report, something which is NOT standard operating procedure as sex crime reports are always kept indefinitely.

The petition offered links to various other scandals Jim Bob has been tied to, mostly relating to his son — and noted there is a code of ethics to serving in Congress. You can read more and sign HERE.

We aren’t the only ones who agree wholeheartedly with the petition. Remember the family friend who testified against Josh in the child porn trial? Bobye Holt was friends with Jim Bob for many years but did not hesitate to take the stand and recount how Josh had molested her daughters.

Related: Twitter Reminds Everyone About Josh’s Politician Friends

See, the teen had been courting one of their daughters, one who was of proper age. But during that time, Bobye testified, he confessed to the Holts and to his own parents that he had molested her other daughters, that girl’s little sisters, including one that was 10 years younger than he was. That would have been a little girl of 4 or 5 years old at the time while he was a teenager. Just disgusting.

Bobye was reportedly brought to tears in the courtroom as she recalled Josh telling them how he had reached “under her panties” and touched the little girl’s vagina.

And Jim Bob testified that no, Josh had only ever groped breasts and never genitals. Ugh. We think that poor mother would remember. Especially since, while Jim Bob was trying to keep all that quiet, she and her husband were “screaming this from the mountain tops for 18+ years” as Bobye wrote later on social media, per In Touch Weekly.

Well, the angry momma isn’t done raising her voice either. According to the comments section of the Change.org petition, one Bobye Holt wrote as her reason for signing:

“This petition is correct when it says house in order. Charity begins at home. He needs to withdraw and take care of his house. THAT is the right thing to do.”

We obviously can’t confirm this is the same “Bobye Holt.” But you surely can’t blame her if so. What this man and his son put that family through, how could they possibly support him running for office again? How could anyone??

[Image via Washington County Sheriffs Office/TLC/YouTube.]