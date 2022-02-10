First Transgender Star Of My 600-Lb. Life Destinee LaShaee Dead

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender star of My 600-Lb. Life, who also went by Matthew Ventress, has sadly passed away.

The reality star’s brother Wayne Compton made the announcement in an emotional Facebook post on Tuesday, writing:

“No no no I’m sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that come with you, I’m sorry you felt alone, I’m sorry you felt you had nobody else to turn too”

So heartbreaking… No cause of death has been revealed at this time. According to multiple reports, Destinee was 30 years old.

Wayne went on to reference the sibling’s sister, Destiny Compton, who tragically passed away just one year ago. The first anniversary of her death was just one day before LaShaee’s death. The grieving brother continued:

“I’m sorry you felt you had no other option Destiny wouldn’t of wanted this, lord why keep taking my siblings away, how much can I take “

Take a look at the full tribute (below).

Destinee appeared on season 7 of the reality series weighing nearly 700 lbs. at the start. During the episode which originally aired in March 2019, the TLC personality opened up about how mental health was getting in the way of many aspects of living healthy, saying:

“I feel like all I’m constantly doing is trying to escape my depression and pain at this point. Food is the only thing I can turn to to do that. I can feel it killing me. There is no way I’m going to survive for much longer.”

Destinee’s weight loss journey resulted in major success. After the show, the social media star continued the program and lost 500 lbs., inspiring fans who followed along online.

Sadly, it seems these struggles were still greatly affecting the TV star. LaShaee penned a few Facebook posts on an account under late sister Destiny’s name in the week before passing, musing on Friday:

“If I Was Surrounded By All My Tears I’d Be Floating In the Ocean”

The next day, another update was added:

“To Everyone Who Genuinely Love And Support Me I Love You And I’m Grateful To Have Touched Millions Of Lives And Hearts Around The World.”

The harrowing message continued:

“My prayer for someone struggling in anyway is That You Keep fighting, Know Your Beautiful your Strong and You Can Do and Be Anything you want and Dream. Dreaming Is Free, Love Is Free And Most Importantly God Is Free. Living My life with So much pain for so long I’ve come to Realize that God Makes no Mistakes I’m Grateful for my Journey and all I’ve been Through I don’t Regret A Single Moment. Love you All.”

So, so sad. We will be thinking of all LaShaee’s loved ones as they grieve. R.I.P.

