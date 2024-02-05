Whoa! Did Ed Sheeran Call Taylor Swift's Grammys Win 'Bull s**t'??

Was there some bestie beef behind the scenes??

A clip from the Grammys has been making the social media rounds following Taylor Swift‘s Best Pop Vocal Album win for her record Midnights. She beat out Ed Sheeran‘s Subtract, and fans are convinced he was throwing shade because of the loss! The video, originally posted by X (Twitter) user Sierra Madison, shows the 32-year-old’s reaction to Tay Tay’s win, and commenters and reposters alike believe he said “bulls**t” after the announcement! OMG!

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Now, as we watch this video, WE don’t see it. He definitely said something, but we don’t believe he was hurling insults T-Swizzle’s way. Fans in the replies are also guessing what could’ve been said, if not the expletive:

“Shall we go and have a beer 100%” “I think he said brilliant. She did a recording with me.” “Brilliant. She did a record with me.”

While others speculated the Eyes Closed singer did, in fact, throw a little shade:

“he said bulls**t, she won over me?” “Bulls**t, she never told me.”

It is worth mentioning that back in 2017 the Shape of You singer did say he and Taylor are great friends and can take competition “too far” because they both have a playful spirit — so even if he said “bulls**t”, it was probably just some banter between them.

There’s seriously SO MANY ways we could take this. What do U think he said, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

