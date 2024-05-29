Diddy Beat College Girlfriend With A Belt In Front Of 'Screaming' Students, Says Eyewitness!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Allegations of Diddy’s abusive treatment towards women isn’t new… In fact, it dates all the way back to his college years, says an eyewitness with a sharp memory.

The disgraced rapper has been getting hit with lawsuit after lawsuit and allegation after allegation accusing him of abuse, sexual assault, trafficking, and more. But according to a new report, this alleged behavior can be traced all the way back to the ’80s. On Tuesday, an eyewitness detailed a shocking incident that allegedly went down at Howard University in Washington, DC over three decades ago.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the eyewitness said Diddy, who started at the college in 1987 and was known around campus as “Puff,” has a “history of violence.” They recalled one specific incident in particular in which the future Bad Boy Records founder came to his then-girlfriend’s dorm in a “belligerent” state and began screaming for her to come outside:

“He screamed and hollered and acted a stone fool until she came downstairs”

He was apparently “super angry” about something and was screaming “at the top of his lungs,” until the unidentified woman came outside. And when she did, Diddy allegedly used his belt to hit her “all over the place”:

“[He] whupped her butt — like really whupped her butt.”

WTF.

The classmate, who chose to remain anonymous, added:

“She was trying to defend herself a little bit. She was crying. And we were telling him, ‘Get off of her.’ We were screaming for her.”

The eyewitness claimed several students were knocking on dorm room doors exclaiming:

“Puff is out here acting crazy. He’s beating her.”

How awful! And TERRIFYING!

It’s not clear when exactly the alleged incident occurred, but Diddy’s time in college narrows it down. He never finished his four years, eventually dropping out in order to pursue music. Obviously you’d ideally want more details to corroborate a story like this, but we’re talking about an incident from four decades ago…

Besides, in the wake of THAT video of him mercilessly beating Cassie, it’s not hard to believe a story like this… We mean, this is far from the worst thing Diddy has been accused of in the past year.

Thoughts?? Let us know what you think will happen with Diddy’s case in the comments below.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

[Images via Jimmy Kimmel Live & The Notorious B.I.G./YouTube]