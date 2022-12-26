Diddy Gives First Look At Newborn Daughter Love Sean Combs In Family Christmas Photo! Awww!

Diddy is proudly showing off his growing family!

The 53-year-old father took to Instagram on Sunday to share a family photo of his (almost) entire brood. Most notably among the group, Sean Combs‘ newborn daughter Love Sean Combs is front and center! And yes, this is the FIRST look fans have gotten at the little girl! So great!!

The hip-hop mogul took to the social media app to share two snaps of all of his children except for son Justin Dior, who was absent. But the rest were all there, along with Diddy’s own momma Janice Combs. And Sarah Chapman — the mother of his 16-year-old daughter Chance — was also present for the fun photos! In total, Diddy’s older kids Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D’Lila Star, and Jessie James, both 16, were all around.

But the story here is the newborn girl!! As you can see (below), she is front-and-center in the first snap of the large family:

We love that heartwarming family shot! Snaps and claps for Diddy’s happy family!

