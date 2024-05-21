Peloton Drops Diddy's Music From Their Classes!

Diddy just got canceled — by Peloton!

The at-home stationary bike-slash-treadmill brand is a favorite of high-end fitness aficionados all over. Of course, it’s well known for offering a ton of virtual classes for people seeking to get their sweat on at home. Those classes all have carefully curated playlists, too. And from now on, those playlists will no longer have Diddy anywhere on ’em!

On Monday evening, Peloton fan site Pelo Buddy reported on a subtle announcement the brand made in a comment on their official Facebook page. A fan had asked about whether Peloton was going to continue to use Diddy’s songs in their classes amid the release of a 2016 video in which he was shown to have brutally assaulted his ex Cassie. Immediately, Peloton PR reps responded to the question like this:

“Thank you for sharing your concerns. We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton has paused the use of Sean Combs’ music, as well as removed the Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series, on our platform. This means our Instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community.”

That Bad Boy Entertainment Artist Series remark is a reference to two different features Peloton put out in 2021 and again in 2023. The series were filled with Diddy’s music, as well as that of other artists on his label. But now, those have been wiped!

FWIW, any old classes that have his songs will remain as they are. But no new Diddy music — at least for now — in future classes put out by the Peloton people! Womp, womp! Reactions?? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Peloton/YouTube/Lia Toby/WENN]