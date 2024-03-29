Diddy Is Out Following Home Raids -- And Looking Completely Unbothered!

Diddy isn’t sweating over his current legal issues — at least, that’s what it looks like in this latest sighting!

According to Dailymail.com on Friday, the 54-year-old rapper stepped out for the first time since Homeland Security raided his Miami and Los Angeles homes for a reported federal sex trafficking investigation. A source told NBC News the investigation also involves solicitation and distribution of narcotics and firearms. Wow! Of course, this comes after the horrific allegations from his former girlfriend Cassie and several other alleged victims.

So you’d think, given all of the trafficking, sexual assault, and other allegations against him, he’d be a tad concerned, maybe nervous while out in public for the first time? He is in some massive trouble here! Even if he is denying the accusations and calling this a “witch hunt” — super innocent vibes — you’d think he’d be sweating it out!

However, Diddy seems unbothered by the situation! In fact, pictures obtained by the outlet showed the music mogul flashing a peace sign at the cameras while leaving a Top Golf in Miami with his 17-year-old twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila Combs on Thursday night! Check it out (below):

Diddy breaks cover: Embattled rapper is seen for the first time since sex trafficking raids on his mansions and flashes peace sign as he leaves Miami home with his two beaming daughters https://t.co/2VRrUMcoS8 pic.twitter.com/hIZ4f4xFnw — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) March 29, 2024

Whaaat????

Is he seriously relaxed and acting like this is a normal Thursday evening? That he isn’t being investigated for some extremely disturbing things? Absolutely wild, Perezcious readers.

