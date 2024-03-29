Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn 'Felt Unsafe' For Months In 'Toxic' Marriage

Christine Quinn‘s marriage to Christian Dumontet has been rocky for a long time! And we mean REALLY rocky!

As Perezcious readers know, s**t hit the fan (almost literally) for this couple last week when the Selling Sunset star called the cops on her husband over a domestic dispute. He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly throwing a bag with a glass bottle in it at Quinn — which wound up hitting their 2-year-old son Christian, sending the child to the hospital. Just one day later, he returned to the family home, violating a restraining order, and was arrested for a second time.

Since then, the businessman filed a restraining order in turn against his wife — though that was denied by a judge. Meanwhile, Christine also filed for protection, claiming her spouse went on a violent “rampage” the day before he was arrested, too. She cited his mental health and anger issues. A really icky, concerning situation for everyone involved, that’s for sure. But, sadly, this has apparently been building for quite some time.

Related: Singer Duffy Returns To IG 4 Years After Revealing She Was Kidnapped!

The couple tied the knot in December 2019 following less than a year of dating. A source told Us Weekly on Thursday the real estate agent has been walking on eggshells in her marriage for a long time, explaining:

“Christine has felt controlled by Christian their whole relationship. He never liked that her whole brand was about sex appeal and Christine would often have to lie about what partnerships or photoshoots she was doing so Christian wouldn’t have a meltdown.”

After this latest outburst, the Netflix personality “plans to file for divorce very soon” as “this is not the first time she has seen [Christian] lash out in an angry manner” during their relationship. The insider added:

“She has felt unsafe for a while. It has been toxic for several months and Christine has been in distress. … It is going to be a long messy road ahead of them, as they both have restraining orders and are not in agreement on plans with their son.”

Oof. That’s terrible. Divorces are complicated no matter what — but when entering into them with so much animosity already… oof. We wouldn’t wish this on anyone. We hope the co-parents can get this sorted out quickly — if not for them, for their child!

Thankfully, it sounds like the model has a strong support system around her. The reality star made her first public appearance since this legal mess began on Wednesday at the Xerjoff perfume launch party, where she was “all smiles” and “seemed unbothered” as she put on a “brave face” for the event. She “was in a great mood all night mingling and taking selfies with guests,” according to a second insider. Former co-stars Nicole Young and Davina Potratz “were there to support her,” too! The confidant expressed:

“She seemed really happy to see them both and hang out with them. Both of them gave Christine a long hug and they looked like they were being supportive towards her.”

Oh, wow. That’s good to hear. This can’t be easy, so any support she gets will be much needed!

Thoughts? Let us know (below).

[Image via Netflix/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]