Wendy Williams Breaks Silence On Friday's WORRYING On-Air Behavior!

Wendy Williams is walking back all the worry fans have been showing over her, um, interesting show on Friday!

As we reported earlier, the 56-year-old TV host’s behavior during her Friday morning show was cause for concern for many fans who noticed she was stammering and slurring words. Worse still, a social media post by her show’s former DJ seemed to confirm what many fans had been concerned about regarding the host’s possible relapse into substance abuse problems.

Speaking Monday at the beginning of her “Hot Topics” segment — the same one that gave her so much trouble on Friday — the New Jersey native seemed both miffed and thankful about the audience’s keen eye, though she was notably much more lucid than she’d appeared to be during Friday’s bizarre experience.

Speaking without prompting from her producer this time, the on-air star said directly to the cameras (below):

“You know, I always say I love you for watching ‘cause I really, really do. And you know, I come here everyday and I try to do the best that I can for you. And I appreciate you watching. But even after all of these years, it’s still work, you know? An effort put in for the hour I’m out here, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect. But I do appreciate you putting in the effort to watch us, and I — I love entertaining you, you know? And it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd. ”

Hmmm!

It REALLY seems like she’s holding back, doesn’t it? Like maybe she’s ANNOYED anyone would dare question her performance?? Say what you want to say, girl! We’re sure it’ll make for good TV, at least…

One thing is sure: she clearly isn’t ready to reveal any personal problems at the moment.

Of course, it’s still all speculation as to what may have been going on with Williams on Friday — if anything. She has a long history of battling addiction, though, along with a very public recent battle with Graves’ Disease, to boot. So fans understandably became concerned when it appeared as though something was again amiss for the popular long-standing daytime TV host.

It’s interesting, because before the coronavirus pandemic swept across the world in late February and early March, Wendy’s on-screen antics and behind-the-scenes behavior combined to be the biggest story of the first two months of 2020. But now, that seems like it all happened years ago, doesn’t it? What a year it’s been.

Anyways, here’s hoping Wendy is now fully back on track after whatever the hell that was during Friday’s show. Smooth sailing from here, we hope?!

