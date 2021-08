We gotta be be honest – we were not excited to see the new Jungle Cruise movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt. We probably wouldn’t have gone – if it not for our children. Took them ALL to see it! Was it as bad as we thought it would be? What did the little ones think? CLICK HERE to check out our take on the Disney tentpole!

Watch! Enjoy!

SHARE!

And CLICK HERE to see more of our family reaction videos!