Mother Of 6-Year-Old Who Shot Virginia Teacher Sentenced To HOW Long In Prison?!

There’s a major update in the case of the Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old.

In January, Richneck Elementary School teacher Abby Zwerner sustained a very serious gunshot wound after a 6-year-old student intentionally brought his mother’s gun to school and shot her. The bullet tore through her hand and went into her chest. Thankfully she survived, but really messed up stuff… No wonder Zwerner sued the school board for a whopping $40 million for allegedly ignoring her warnings!

But the other legal battle that followed was even more controversial!

In April, the child’s mother, Deja Taylor, was indicted by a grand jury with a felony charge of neglect and a misdemeanor of recklessly leaving a firearm to endanger a child. Yeah. A parent actually being held responsible for their child’s gun violence — something many have been calling for for decades now.

Prosecutors said Taylor failed to secure the firearm with a lockbox, a trigger lock, or a key, which is why the child was able to easily access it. Taylor pleaded guilty to the charges in June, and now, has officially been sentenced.

According to ABC News, she copped to the lesser charges of using marijuana while in possession of a firearm and making a false statement about her drug use during the purchase of the firearm — both of which are still felonies. And on Wednesday, the mother was sentenced to 21 months in prison.

Wow, 21 months?

Possibly affecting the prison term? The injured Zwerner testified during the sentencing hearing, emotionally stating:

“Not only do I bear physical scars from the shooting that will remain with me forever, I contend daily with deep, psychological scars that plague me during most waking moments and invade my dreams. This permanent damage should never have been allowed to happen to me and would not have happened if not for the defendant’s actions or lack thereof.”

She says she’s undergone five surgeries and regimented physical therapy to regain movement in her hand. Pretty sympathetic. See more (below):

Deja got off lucky… she apparently faced a maximum of 25 YEARS in prison.

