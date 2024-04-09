Dominic Purcell Shouts Out 'Beautiful Wife' Tish Cyrus In Post Mourning Death Of His Father

Amid a lot of silly online drama, Dominic Purcell is now dealing with some very real heartbreak. He’s grieving the death of his dad.

The Prison Break star took to his Instagram on Monday to announce that his father Joseph Purcell passed away after suffering a mystery illness. He was reportedly 80 years old. After thanking healthcare workers at the hospital in Ireland where his dad was cared for, the actor reflected:

“For what’s it’s worth…..As a father I believe the greatest gift he can receive from his child is the knowing he is deeply loved. Deeply respected. Surely a fathers only wish for his child is to grow, flourish and better him. That was his wish. It came true. I know very clearly I can not better him but I can try and be like him. To his tribe of many grandchildren — he adored and loved you all so very much. Pass on his memory.”

Dominic was clearly such a devoted son! His dad’s legacy will live on in him and how he raises his four kids with ex-wife Rebecca Williamson! Elsewhere in the post, the 54-year-old reflected:

“Watching my dad confront his own mortality was a lesson in courage and dignity. His stoicism in the face of great pain was heroic. A lesson. A last lesson from him to me. From me to my own children.”

So sad…

Oddly, the Legends of Tomorrow alum also gave a special shout-out to his current wife Tish Cyrus, adding:

“To my beautiful wife. It’s very easy to love you. It’s a simple thing. The connection and deep love you had for my dad, and he for you, (the both of you) was magnificent. As he said. ‘What did I do to deserve these two beautiful angels’.”

Wow, Tish and Joe didn’t even know each other very long. For him to include his “beautiful wife” is pretty surprising. But apparently they got along great in their short time together!

Tish commented on the post to mourn her father-in-law’s passing as well as provide context for the photo her hubby shared alongside his tribute post. It featured the couple posing with a smiling Joseph. She explained:

“The day this picture was taken was one of the best days of my life. Dom and I got our marriage license and then walked down sunset blvd with Joe…. He was so happy and full of life. It’s a day I’ll never forget. To know Joe was to love him…. The kindest most gentle soul I will ever know. Being loved by him is something I’ll never take for granted. RIP Joe “

So very sweet. Sounds like Joe was a great guy! See the full tribute (below):

If you needed further proof what a connection Tish and her father-in-law had… last week she opened up about Joe on her own IG feed. Take a look (below):

Sending our condolences to the whole family! A loss like this is never easy — and we cannot imagine how difficult it must’ve been to navigate this trying time amid all the headlines, family drama, and marriage issues surrounding the couple right now. Maybe this will even help to bring Tish and Dominic back together…? Either way, may Joseph rest in peace!

