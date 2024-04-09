Street Outlaws Star Killed In Car Crash

It’s a sad day for fans of Street Outlaws.

It’s with heavy hearts we report Nathan “Cali Nate” Schaldach, who rose to fame on the Discovery street racing show, has tragically passed away in a car crash. His girlfriend Courtney Paulshock announced the news in a devastating Facebook post on Monday:

“Nate wrecked the Z at Eagle Pass. Waylon and Garrett stayed with him every moment. They got him to the hospital and they just couldn’t save him. Those are all of the details I’m giving. He gets to see his mother and sister again and I know that made him so happy. He went out doing what he loved. And as racers, and racers’ better halves, we know that risk every time they strap in.”

“They just couldn’t save him”? How completely devastating.

Related: Ryan Dorsey Reveals Naya Rivera’s Dog Passed Away: ‘Keep Mommy Company’

Elsewhere in the post, Courtney made her love for the late drag racer abundantly clear:

“I’m in shock.. I can feel my heart breaking.. we had plans, we had a full race schedule, we had JUST settled into our new life.. Nate was my person, my soul mate, my world.. I didn’t have enough time.. But on the other hand, no amount of time would have been long enough. And I was truly BLESSED to know the kind of love that Nathan gave me and showed me on a daily basis.”

Our hearts are so broken for her! She concluded her post:

“Please be patient with me as I navigate this. I’m still in shock. I just want to wake up.. I cannot wait for the moment I get to be in your arms again honey..”

See her full post (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We’re holding Courtney and all of Nathan’s loved ones close to our hearts. Rest in peace. Oh, and here’s one last look at Cali Nate doing what he loved…

[Image via Discovery/YouTube]