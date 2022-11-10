Donald Trump 'Screaming At Everybody' Over Election Losses & Blames Melania For Dr. Oz: REPORT

Over the next couple days, Tuesday’s midterm election results will be debated for hours on end. There have been plenty of wins on both sides, but one thing is clear: the night’s biggest loser was Donald Trump.

No, the former president wasn’t running for anything, but he was getting out to stump for certain handpicked candidates. And it isn’t going well for the MAGA crowd. Herschel Walker went with the Trump playbook of denying everything when it came to his many scandals. He’s currently behind Raphael Warnock in Georgia, though that’s coming down to the wire. As of this writing, Arizona’s Blake Masters is five points behind Mark Kelly. In New Hampshire, conspiracy theorist Don Bolduc was unable to unseat Maggie Hassan. It looks like even incumbent Representative Lauren Boebert is going to lose. And of course, there’s Dr. Oz…

Trump backed the TV doctor early on, but even his opponent John Fetterman nearly dying from a stroke wasn’t enough to win Mehmet the Pennsylvania Senate position. The dog-killing scandal, the fact he actually lives in New Jersey, and his own benefactor Oprah endorsing his opponent… it was all too much. That one in particular hurt Trump, according to inside sources. Maybe it’s because they were both reality stars? Dr. Oz played a doctor on TV the way Trump played a successful businessman on The Apprentice? Just a guess.

Whatever the actual reason, Trump was reportedly fuming at everyone in reach over the loss. Maggie Haberman of The New York Times tweeted on Wednesday morning that he was particularly pissed at Melania Trump, who had apparently recommended he support Dr. Oz over fellow Republican (and killer of zero dogs) Dave McCormick! She wrote:

“Trump is indeed furious this morning, particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.”

Haberman is well-known to have some of the best access to Trump, for better or worse, so her reports are pretty reliable. But if that’s not enough, CNN‘s Jim Acosta said a Trump adviser told him the ex-Prez was “livid” and “screaming at everybody” after the losses.

Hilariously, if this is true, it’s the opposite of the image he’s trying to project, as he told NewsNation on Tuesday in regards to all his candidates:

“Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”

A real quote from Donald Trump about tonight's results: "Well, I think if they win, I should get all the credit. If they lose, I should not be blamed at all." pic.twitter.com/u0O8yWfCoE — Matt Wilstein (@mattwilstein) November 8, 2022

About the most Trump thing we’ve ever heard. They say you couldn’t make Blazing Saddles these days, we’d argue you couldn’t make Veep anymore!

According to Haberman he is getting the blame — enough so that he’s being advised not to announce his candidacy for the presidency any time soon. She wrote:

“There are people pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement next week, and several Rs have texted asking whether he will, but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded by yesterday, something that some of his advisers insist is not the case.”

Maybe the advisers who want to keep their jobs and know Trump only wants to be surrounded by yes-men who will placate his ego? Seems like the rest of the political world is blaming Trump for the losses and no longer giving him credit for the wins.

Acosta’s source had the same message, btw, reporting:

“This adviser said it’s unlikely Trump would delay his expected presidential announcement because ‘it’s too humiliating to delay.'”

Wow. There’s a real question now of whether he’ll even get his party’s nomination if he decides to run! After all, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, with whom Trump has been warring lately, won his re-election handily. Which of course led Trump to remind everyone DeSantis got to his current position riding the then-President’s coattails. Which is 100% true, btw. That ad he did where he pushed Trumpism on his baby daughter is still one of the most pathetic suck-up things we’ve ever seen.

Wouldn’t it be funny if Trump started telling the truth all the time, but only when no one would listen anymore? LOLz!

