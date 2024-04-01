Donald Trump's Truly Unhinged Easter Statement -- No, This Isn't An April Fools!

If you only listened to right wing talking points the past week, you’d think the godless Joe Biden was doing everything he could do exorcise Christ from Easter.

First off, that conveniently ignores the fact there hasn’t been anything Jesus-y in the White House Easter Egg hunt for half a century, including with Donald Trump was president. Then there was the Trans Day Of Visibility being “purposely” scheduled on Easter Sunday… which of course ignores the fact that day was named in 2009, and Easter hops around to different dates every year and only coincided for the first time this year — and won’t be on March 31 again until the year 2086.

Oh, and then of course there’s this.

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xzgjtcTwQy — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

That was President Biden’s Easter missive. Pretty Jesus-y, right? What, uh, was Donald Trump’s?

You know, the guy who stamped his name on Bibles and is selling them for $60 to help fund his legal fees for fraud and his upcoming trial about paying hush money to a porn star he cheated with? What was his very sacred message for Easter?

Well, first off it wasn’t one thing. Trump was absolutely unhinged on Sunday. He must have spent every moment not in a photo op online because he posted over 70 messages to his Truth Social! Can you imagine?! Obviously there was fundraising. And attacking his enemies. Oh, and he got super pious by comparing himself to Jesus, posting an article saying he’s being crucified. Yeah, that really happened. Oh, and he reposted a lot of messages by convict Steve Bannon. But for his big Easter post this year, he wrote:

“HAPPY EASTER TO ALL, INCLUDING CROOKED AND CORRUPT PROSECUTORS AND JUDGES THAT ARE DOING EVERYTHING POSSIBLE TO INTERFERE WITH THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION OF 2024, AND PUT ME IN PRISON, INCLUDING THOSE MANY PEOPLE THAT I COMPLETELY & TOTALLY DESPISE BECAUSE THEY WANT TO DESTROY AMERICA, A NOW FAILING NATION…”

Oh man, it’s straight from the Sermon on the Mount, isn’t it?

The many people Trump “completely and totally” despises include, of course, every prosecutor and judge in all the current criminal and civil cases against him. Because of course anyone who ever rules against him or brings a case against him, no matter the evidence or the law, must be part of a vast conspiracy. And he named pretty much all of them. In his Easter post. Sigh. You can see the whole thing (below):

