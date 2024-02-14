Donna Kelce Gets Cheered On By Fellow Passengers On Flight To Kansas After The Super Bowl -- WATCH!

This is so wholesome!

Donna Kelce was given a huge round of applause when she boarded a Southwest Airlines flight from Las Vegas to Kansas City on Monday after the Super Bowl. In a video posted by the airline on Instagram, a flight attendant could be seen telling the full plane:

“You’re on a very special flight. We are carrying a VIP, a very important parent, this afternoon. Mama Kelce is on board, everybody. Congratulations to her and her family and all the team over at the [Kansas City] Chiefs. Well done, very proud.”

In a nod to her youngest son Travis Kelce, the employee then teased:

“And also, I have one thing to say. Apparently, I’ve got to say, ‘You’ve got to fight for your right …’”

The camera then panned to the full flight where the entire crowd, including the proud momma, could be seen yelling, “to party!” That, of course, is a reference to the 1986 Beastie Boys song (You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!), which the tight end yelled after winning last year’s Super Bowl and after beating the Ravens in the AFC Championship last month. So sweet!

Highlighting just how beloved the football player’s parent has become, the IG caption read:

“We flew the MVP (Most Valuable Parent) home from The Big Game. We [heart hand emoji] you Mama Kelce!”

The 71-year-old clearly loved the kind attention since she posted a photo with the pilots and a snap of a fan’s t-shirt that read “In My Travis Era” on her own feed, adding:

“Thank you @southwestair (and especially Cheyenne L.!) for getting me to KC for the parade!!!!”

[Image via Today/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]