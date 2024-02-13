Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Post-Game Convo Revealed! NFL Released Audio -- Listen In!

There’s already been plenty of amateur AND professional lip readers trying to make out what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce said to one another at the Super Bowl. But who needs ’em??

At Sunday’s big game, Trav was the player on the Kansas City Chiefs chosen to be Mic’d Up for the game for NFL programs later. That means we’ll hear exactly what he was yelling about with coach Andy Reid… but also every sweet thing he and Tay said to one another!

Related: Taylor Made ‘A Call’ To Get Kanye West Kicked Out Of Super Bowl?!

In fact, Inside The NFL released a teaser clip ahead of broadcast Tuesday evening, and that’s exactly what fans get! As Tay runs up to Trav after the big win, and they embrace and kiss, the first words the tight end says to his gal?

“Thank you for coming, baby. Thank you. Thank you for the support. Thank you for coming. Thank you for making it halfway across the world. You’re the best, baby. The absolute best.”

She really did have to travel in time to get to him. That is pretty special. Tay told her Super Bowl champ boyfriend:

“Oh, I cannot believe that. I can’t believe you. How did you do that?”

Awww! Then, Trav asks how the game was to watch — it was Tay’s first Super Bowl in person, after all — by saying:

“Was it electric?”

She answers:

“It was unbelievable!”

So rare that you get these moments where they’re just so overcome with emotion! And on mic! LOLz! Adorable.

See the full clip for yourself (below)!

Thoughts, y’all?? We can’t wait to see the full thing!!

[Image via NFL/Twitter.]