Donna Kelce Weighs In On Taylor Swift's TTPD AND Plans To 'Ask' Which Songs Are About Travis!!

Donna Kelce has The Tortured Poets Department on replay!

Travis Kelce‘s momma has been loving Taylor Swift‘s new double album! Chatting with People at QVC’s first Age of Possibility summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, the famous parent gushed about the new tunes, saying:

“I listened to the whole album, and I listened to it all morning long when it was released.”

Very relatable!

While she told Us Weekly that she doesn’t “really” have a favorite track yet, she said this of the album as a whole:

“It’s her best one!”

She elaborated on her glowing review more with People, adding:

“I was just very impressed. She is a very talented woman, and I think it is probably her best work.”

And yes, Donna is well aware some of the new music is rumored to be about her son! She teased with Us:

“I know there’s a few that some people think are about Travis but we’ll just see. You know, I’ll have to ask her when I see her.”

Hah! She doesn’t know yet?? The Kansas City Chiefs player’s gotta keep her more in the loop! As Perezcious readers know, pretty instantly after the album dropped, Swifties guessed So High School, The Albatross, and The Alchemy were about the hunky NFL star. We wonder if those rank among Donna or her ex-husband Ed Kelce‘s most played tracks?? Surely, it must be surreal to have their son be the focus of some of the pop star’s hits! Even Ed got a special shout-out!

As for what Donna thinks of her potential future daughter-in-law, it sounds like she couldn’t be more in awe! While discussing the importance of the QVC summit, which is all about “the empowerment of women,” she was asked if she had any advice for the prolific songwriter. But it was a hard no! The 71-year-old dished:

“She doesn’t need my advice on anything. In fact, I hope she will give me advice.”

So cute!!

These ladies have clearly formed a strong bond on the sidelines of all Travis’ games, and now it’s carrying over! Reactions?! Share ’em (below)!

[Image via Chico’s/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]