Drake Remembers Late Virgil Abloh With Beautiful New Tattoo -- Look!

Drake will never forget fashion designer Virgil Abloh… not only because he’ll live on in his memory forever but because he’s now inked on the musician’s arm!

Abloh’s November 28th death has hit the fashion community hard. The Off-White founder passed away last month after a two-year battle with cancer at just 41 years old. To commemorate his “brother,” Drake decided to get one of the streetwear icon’s most famous moments tattooed on his skin. The tattoo, done by Joaquin Ganga, depicts Virgil throwing a Louis Vuitton kite down a runway, something he did during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show held during Paris Fashion Week in June 2018.

On Wednesday, Ganga shared a close-up shot of the stunning new ink, writing:

“A remembrance of the great Virgil Abloh done on Drake”

Take a look!

AH-mazing!! Drake and Virgil had collaborated on design projects for years, and this gesture solidifies just how close the artists were. We continue to send so much love to all those mourning the untimely loss of Abloh this holiday season.

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN/Avalon]