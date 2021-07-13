Drake Has Been Secretly Dating Influencer Johanna Leia For MONTHS -- & He's Already Mentoring Her Son!

Secret’s out!

Drake has coupled up again, and as it turns out, he’s been in a relationship for several months now! Guess he wasn’t vying for Kim Kardashian‘s heart after all… TMZ confirmed the happy news on Tuesday, days after the musician and Johanna Leia were spotted having dinner together inside Dodger Stadium last week (in what looked like a one-on-one date straight out of a Bachelor episode!).

Photo proof of the fancy night was caught on camera by Chris Cristi of ABC 7. In the pic, Drake and his new lady dined on the third baseline of the baseball diamond, with an assortment of food and flowers in front of them! There was even a bartender for the private event — wow! Check out the photos (below):

.@DRAKE ON A DATE? Randomly just flew over this cozy couple enjoying a private dinner along the third base line at an empty Dodger Stadium from #Air7HD @ABC7 #Drizzy pic.twitter.com/SjMR1UOgbo — Chris Cristi (@abc7chriscristi) July 9, 2021

According to the reporter, the actor (born Aubrey Graham) wore a custom Dodgers jersey that read “the boy” on the back, while the Bringing Up Ballers alum kept it classy with just her name on her shirt. With all the preparations that went into this romantic evening, it certainly seems like more than a first date to us! Drizzy was pulling out all the stops! Eyewitness News even learned from the Dodgers organization:

“Drake made a sizable donation to the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation in order to make his Dodger Stadium dinner date a reality.”

Impressive! But, um, how much was that donation exactly?! Our wallets are hurting just thinking about it!

It makes sense Drake would want to splurge though, considering the date night destination is spot-on for the performer who has had an obsession with sports for as long as we can remember — even taking his 3-year-old Adonis to a Los Angeles Lakers game last month. Not to mention, there’s no better girl for him to get close with than the mother of a potential new NBA star!

Don’t write this as off as no fling either since the 34-year-old Grammy winner is reportedly mentoring Leia’s son Amari Bailey, a basketball protégé set to start at UCLA in 2022. While he can’t exactly show the athlete how it’s done on the court, the rapper has been preparing the teen to handle the upcoming pressures and media attention! Something the Degrassi alum certainly knows a thing or two about!

Amari, whom his mom shares with NFL player Aaron Bailey, currently plays at Sierra Canyon High School, where the Hotline Bling vocalist has been seen courtside with his new girlfriend and Michael B. Jordan! While the lovebirds have yet to go public with the news, the model did share a cryptic Instagram Story video with none other than her new beau playing in the background! The specific tune was Laugh Now Cry Later, and the timing seems too perfect to be coincidental.

The Canadian crooner may not be Bailey’s step-dad (yet), but his enthusiasm to help the basketball player sure does match his excitement when raising his own little one. Opening up about fatherhood in a 2018 episode of LeBron James‘ HBO series The Shop, Sophie Brussaux’s baby daddy gushed:

“I’m just excited.”

At the time, Adonis was just a year old and “already in the pool shooting the basketball.” He’s continued to show off some serious skills… for a toddler, that is! Looks like the dad’s taking a jump to the future and passing down the “incredible things” he’s learned from his parents and life to the next generation already.

Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know your thoughts on this new couple in the comments (below)!

