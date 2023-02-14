Eric Andre & Emily Ratajkowski Get XXX-Rated For Valentine's Day -- LOOK!

Things are certainly heating up between these two!!

Eric Andre and Emily Ratajkowski have been casually dating for the last few weeks ever since the model split from Pete Davidson — and they just showed off a seriously NSFW glimpse at their romance!

On Tuesday, the comedian took to his Instagram with a sexy Valentine’s Day post. In the photos, he poses completely naked while stretched out on a small couch — and there’s nothing but a heart emoji covering up his junk. If you look closely in the mirror behind him, EmRata can be seen bottomless in a red bra as she snaps the photo in the background. Their romantic date night was complete with glasses of wine, clothes scattered around the living room floor, and a small fire burning in the fireplace! HAWT!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

DAYUM!

Late last month, the model was complaining on an episode of her High Low podcast about how the paparazzi had been messing up her efforts “to casually date and not get cuffed up,” but it sure doesn’t look like the media attention has stopped the pair from cozying up together! Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/WENN & Emily Ratajkowski/Instagram]