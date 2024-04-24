Kim Kardashian Posts Photo With Taylor Swift's Former BFF Karlie Kloss Amid Reignited Feud!

Did Kim Kardashian just hit back at Taylor Swift?

When the 34-year-old singer dropped The Tortured Poets Department last week, it didn’t take fans long to figure out she penned a brand-new song about her longtime feud with her nemesis. We mean, the name of the diss track, slamming a massive bully, is thanK you aIMee. Not subtle.

Following the latest call-out from Taylor, a source told People Kim was “over” their feud and “thinks Taylor should move on” — since “it’s been literally years.” However, it doesn’t look like Kim moved past their beef quite yet either. Not after this shady social media move!

To wish her friend Derek Blasberg a happy birthday on Monday, Kim took to Instagram Stories to share several pictures of them together over the years — and that just happened to include one snapshot of them posing next to Khloé Kardashian and Karlie Kloss. You know, Taylor’s former BFF Karlie Kloss?! Yeah, that one! Check it out (below):

Wooww…

So much for being “over” their feud! It’s hard to argue this post wasn’t a reaction to the diss track. Out of all the pics she could have posted of her friend Derek, she chooses one with Karlie from two years ago? Karlie who had a major falling out with the pop star? All this just three days after the release of TTPD. Talk about a not-so-subtle jab! Jeez!

And, of course, the photo has fans in a frenzy on social media right now. Many speculated Kim must be “big mad” at Taylor if she’s pulling out the big guns to get back at her. See the reactions (below):

“Kim reposting a karlie pic from 2022 oh she’s big mad” “Kim Kardashian posting Karlie Kloss right now is truly f**king crazy oh my god” “not kim posting a pic with karlie today that was taken TWO YEARS ago??? i smell drama.” “Kim Kardashian sharing a two-year-old photo of her and Karlie Kloss to her story four days after Taylor Swift dropped a song about her is SOOOOO rich…we are SOOOOOO back” “the ‘thanK you aIMee’ get together since when are they friends” “Wow I thought this was fake but maybe she does deserve the ‘thanK you aIMee’ comments” “NOT KIM POSTING A PHOTO WITH KARLIE KLOSS OH ITS WAR”

Uh oh! This reignited feud is heating up fast, Perezcious readers! What are YOUR thoughts on the photo? Do you believe this was a response to the diss track? Sound OFF in the comments!

