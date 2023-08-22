Drew Barrymore 'Stalker' Escorted Out Of NYC Event After Rushing Stage With CREEPY Message For Her!

This is so creepy!

Drew Barrymore was in New York City over the weekend to interview Reneé Rapp at The 92nd Street Y on Sunday when a stalker rushed to the stage!

In a now-viral video, Drew and Reneé can be heard mid-conversation when an audience member shouted out the talk show host’s name, causing her to reply happily, “Oh my god, yes, hi!” But then things took a turn for the worse when the Charlie’s Angels alum tried to dive back into the convo only to be interrupted by a male attendee, who approached the stage and appeared to identify himself as “Chad Michael Busto,” per several reports. He then said, via E! News:

“You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you’re in New York.”

FREAKY!

Related: Hailey Bieber Has Been Calling All The Shots In Justin Bieber’s Career??

The Sex Lives of College Girls lead immediately popped up out of her seat and acted as a bodyguard to help usher Drew off the stage as other security guards escorted the man away. Ch-ch-check it out (below)!

Whoa!

We’re so glad she is okay, and it’s awesome to see how fast security (and Reneé, for that matter) stepped up to protect her!

As you can see in the video above, the artists returned to the stage once the threat was taken care of, and the Never Been Kissed lead seemed to be doing well despite the unnerving situation. She has not publicly addressed the situation yet. The apparent stalker has not been formally identified by authorities either. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube]