Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce To Olivier Martinez Nearly A Decade Later!

Halle Berry closed a grueling chapter in her life – her almost decade-long divorce battle with Olivier Martinez!

As you may recall, the 57-year-old actress broke up with Olivier in 2015 after two years of marriage. The pair had a prenup in place, so one would have thought their split would have been relatively simple. However, that wasn’t the case. Their divorce proceedings carried on for eight years (!!!) as they fought over custody of their now 9-year-old son Maceo Martinez and child support payments. Damn. But according to TMZ on Wednesday, the former couple finally have reached an agreement on those issues. Halle and the Dark Tide actor officially filed legal documents in L.A. County Superior Court to finalize their divorce!

So what plan did they end up deciding with child custody and payments? Don’t worry, we have the details! Per the court docs, Halle and Olivier agreed to joint legal and physical custody of Maceo. The parents created a schedule, with the Oscar winner having their kid Monday to Wednesday while her ex-husband sees him Wednesday to Friday. However, there will be modifications to the arraignment based on his school closures. The duo will also alternate the weekends.

As for child support, it looks like Halle will be shelling out a good amount of cash! She was ordered to pay $8,000 a month to Olivier and an additional 4.3 percent of any income she receives more than $2 million. Whoa! On top of that, the Monster’s Ball star must handle all expenses when it comes to Maceo’s private school tuition, extracurricular activities, including soccer, health insurance, and any uninsured expenses.

Whelp, we guess it’s a good thing is very successful in her career because she’s going to need a lot of money! Jeez…

Furthermore, the court documents noted that Maceo will be attending individual and family counseling. Here’s an inneresting detail: Halle and her daughter, Nahla, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, can attend the family sessions. However, her current boyfriend, Van Hunt, is not allowed to sit in on them!

At this time, Halle hasn’t spoken out about her divorce being finalized. But it must feel great to be done with this messy and long legal battle with Olivier! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked it took this long for the two to hammer out these issues? Let us know in the comments below.

