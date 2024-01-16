Shanna Moakler Trying To Shut Down Shade Speculation? Shows Off Gift From Daughter Alabama!

Is Shanna Moakler trying to change the narrative??

Last week, the former Playboy model ruffled feathers after dragging Travis Barker AND the Kardashians through the mud in an interview on Bunnie Xo’s Dumb Blonde podcast. One of her many grievances was that Kourtney Kardashian and the Blink-182 drummer used money to make the kids she shares with Trav, 20-year-old Landon and 18-year-old Alabama, hate her. But soon after, Alabama seemingly took aim at HER on social media.

In what fans consider to be a pointed response to the claims, Alabama took to her Instagram Story last week to write:

“Once you stop relying on other individuals, your life will become so much better. Disappointment in others won’t exist.”

And just one day after that, the daddy’s girl (who had recently posted more than one video about what a great dad Travis is) went even harder! Fans noticed the teen liked a shady post that read:

“Deadbeat mothers exist. I’m tired of y’all acting like it’s always the dads.”

Quite the one-two punch! But Shanna isn’t letting that be the final word… Or at the very least, she’s trying!

On Saturday, the mother of three took to her own IG Story to share a photo of an amethyst crystal, which she says came from Alabama. She wrote:

“Beautiful crystal my daughter @alabamaluellabarker got me. I love it”

Inneresting…

The same day, she uploaded a pic of the teen on her Story, captioning it:

“My beautiful girl”

Are we missing something here?? We mean, just one day before Alabama was singing a pretty different tune on social media… Is this Shanna’s way of trying to skirt the “deadbeat mom” speculation?

She and her youngest daughter’s estrangement is anything but new, but for a while there it seemed like they were reconciling. Maybe Alabama just didn’t like hearing her mom drag her dad in a podcast? That all made sense.

But do we really think she turned around and also sent dear mum a gift? Like she thought the crystal would grant Shanna some healing?! LOLz! Or is this an old gift the model dredged up to combat perception she’s anything but a great mom while Travis is still the bad guy? Hmm…

What are YOUR thoughts, Perezcious reader? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Shanna Moakler/Instagram & Complex/YouTube]