JoJo Siwa Is Teasing Her New NSFW Era... And It's Terrifying!

We’re on the precipice of a new JoJo Siwa era, and it ain’t for the youngsters… or the faint of heart!

On Monday, the Dance Moms alum updated her Instagram with three new posts that when looking at her grid, read:

“Warning the following content is not made for children and may be disturbing or offensive to some viewers. May contain sexual themes, violence, strong language, traumatic scenarios, and flashing lights. Viewer discretion is advised.”

Whoa… That wasn’t on our 2024 Bingo card!

Related: Barry Keoghan & Sabrina Carpenter Make Red Carpet Debut After Months Of Romance Rumors!

If you click the middle post, a narrator reads out the same message in a video, which JoJo captioned, “heads up.”

Sooo, it looks like she’s basically just giving fans the heads up she’s transitioning to a more adult era. A rebrand, if you will! But like… “violence” and “traumatic scenarios”?! We’re scared! LOLz!

On her Story, the 20-year-old posted a link to her website and wrote underneath:

“By connecting, you agree to pre-add on Apple Music, or pre-save and follow on Spotify, and receive more news from JoJo Siwa and Sony Music.”

Ohhh, okay! So it’s going to be a new musical era? The clues she’s moving into a more adult era definitely didn’t come out of nowhere! Well, buckle up, we guess!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know down in the comments!

[Images via Fox/YouTube]