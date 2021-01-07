Tom Parker Reveals Brain Tumor Has 'Significantly Reduced' Amid Terminal Cancer Battle!

It’s a “good f**king day”!!

Tom Parker of The Wanted shared an update on his terminal brain tumor treatment Thursday, announcing some truly great news! The musician, who revealed his shocking glioblastoma diagnosis in October, has endured lengthy days of chemotherapy in hopes of prolonging his life as long as possible. Life expectancies range from three to 18 months post diagnosis.

Thankfully, it looks like it’s working! The father of two joyfully wrote in a new Instagram post:

“SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION

These are the words I received today and I can’t stop saying them over and over again”

What incredible news to hear!! His fight certainly isn’t over, but a little light in such a dark time deserves to be celebrated. The 32-year-old added:

“I had an MRI scan on Tuesday and my results today were a significant reduction to the tumour and I am responding well to treatment. Everyday I’m keeping on the fight to shrink this b***ard!”

Last month, the So Into You singer brought his followers along with him for a full day of treatment on his Instagram Story, showing the importance of him staying hydrated and thanking health care workers for his ability to receive treatment during a global pandemic. Again, on Thursday, he shared his gratitude, writing:

“I can’t thank our wonderful NHS enough. You’re all having a tough time out there but we appreciate the work you are all doing on the front line.”

The dad also had a sweet message for his fam, including kids Aurelia Rose, 18-months-old, and Bodhi, 2-months-old:

“To my amazing wife @being_kelsey who has literally been my rock.

My babies- I fight for you every second of every day.”

Having previously felt “upside down” when he first learned of his heartbreaking health crisis, the star acknowledged his thankfulness for those supporting him, concluding:

“To everyone on here- your love, light and positivity have inspired me. Every message has not been unnoticed they have given me so much strength. This journey is a rollercoaster that’s for sure. Today is a f**king good day ”

He’s got that right! We’re so happy for Tom and his family. May the medicine continue to do it’s thing!

