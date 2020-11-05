18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested In Shooting Death Of The Kids Are Alright Actor Eddie Hassell

Texas police have arrested the young man allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of Eddie Hassell.

According to the Grand Prairie Police Department, they along with the US Marshal Service North Texas Fugitive Task Force, arrested D’Jon Antone on Wednesday for capital murder. The case is now being referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Antone (pictured below), who is not a resident of Grand Prairie, shot and killed the Surface star in a random robbery. The 18-year-old is currently being held in the Grand Prairie Detention Center with a bond set at $500,000.

Police previously shared a car had been taken from the scene of the shooting. Outlets reported at the time that the 30-year-old actor was shot in the abdomen when he was outside his girlfriend’s apartment in the Dallas suburb just before 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials reportedly received a call about a shooting at 1:50 a.m.; when they arrived at the scene, they saw Eddie had suffered from apparent gunshot wounds. He was eventually transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Eddie’s girlfriend Liz Martian took to social media earlier this week to pay tribute to the late star. Alongside a series of photos of the two of them, she wrote:

“You were dearer to me than all the bats in all the caves in the world, @eddie_hassell. I loved you more than the sky in Texas. You made me more mad than anyone I’ve ever met, and I loved every ounce of you for it. Rest In Peace. You’ll always have my heart.”

Just awful.

The Corsicana, Texas native moved to Los Angeles when he was 11-years old to pursue an acting career. He was known for his role as a pill-snorting teen in the Oscar nominated film The Kids Are All Right, his recurring role on the NBC mystery drama Surface, and for his role on the Lifetime drama Devious Maids. He also appeared in the 2013 film Jobs starring Ashton Kutcher.

Eddie had also written and published a book during his brief time on this earth. Back in 2009, the book Someone Should Tell You: Startling Revelations and Truths to Help You Understand and Improve Your Life hit shelves, aiming to help young people make important life decisions by showing practice, guidance, and advice found within the bible. According to E! News, Hassell was also an avid surfer and skater in his spare time.

Our hearts go out to his loved ones.

[Image via WENN]