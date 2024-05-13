Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Foundation Ordered To CEASE CHARITY WORK After Being Found 'Delinquent'!

The state of California has spoken, and they are coming down HARD on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s high-profile charity, the Archewell Foundation.

Per a report from Page Six on Monday morning, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have allowed official state registration fees for their charity to lapse since at least the beginning of May. Uh-oh!! That’s according to California’s Attorney General Rob Bonta, whose office penned an official letter to Harry and Meghan informing them that they are past due in paying annual registration fees after failing to file the non-profit organization’s annual report.

Specifically, and most damningly, Bonta’s letter informed the royal duo that the Archewell Foundation is now “delinquent” as far as the state is concerned. That very explicitly means that they must cease all fundraising and charity work immediately! Damn!!

Per this surprising revelation, Bonta’s official letter to Harry and Meghan informs them of the requirement to shut things down because the state has not received Archewell’s annual report or registration fees. Both things are extremely common and entirely expected in the non-profit world. But Archewell apparently didn’t step up! Oops!! Bonta’s note candidly states:

“An organization that is listed as delinquent is not in good standing and is prohibited from engaging in conduct for which registration is required, including soliciting or disbursing charitable funds. The organization may also be subject to penalties and its registration may be suspended or revoked by the Registry.”

In order to get back in good standing, Archewell must submit its annual report and pay its registration fee ASAP, cover the late fees associated with those two things not being turned in on time in the first place, and submit records to the state of California that indicate why its payment was late. Ouch!

But wait! There’s more! Page Six also claims that they spoke to sources close to Harry and Meghan who indicated that the foundation has filed for an extension. Furthermore, Archewell apparently sent a check to the AG’s office at some point with that extension request. But it apparently got lost in the mail?! The source alleges that a new check has been issued after Bonta’s office never acknowledged receipt of the first attempt at payment. Whenever that second check is processed and cleared, it’ll supposedly be smooth sailing for Archewell in the eyes of the state. That’s what the insider claims, at least!

The couple has been plenty busy in Nigeria in recent days following Prince Harry’s stunningly dfficult return to London, so we know they have had a lot going on. But damn! Having the state of California throw up a stop sign on your charity work is NOT a good look. Temporary or not, it ain’t a vibe!! Reactions, y’all?? Share ’em (below)!

