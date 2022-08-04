Ellen Barkin Claimed Johnny Depp Gave Her A Quaalude When Asking For Sex, As Revealed In Unsealed Docs

More of Ellen Barkin’s damning testimony has been released, and it’s painting Johnny Depp as anything but the “Southern gentleman” he described himself as during his defamation trial.

As you likely know, the Drop Dead Gorgeous actress gave a video deposition in the actor’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, during which she claimed he once threw a wine bottle at her. Now, more of the actress’ claims have been revealed in newly unsealed documents from the case, and it’s all just as scathing.

In her depo, Barkin said there was a “world of violence” surrounding Depp, whom she met in 1990 and stayed close to for 10 years, including starring together in the film Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. The 68-year-old performer also claimed the Oscar winner was verbally abusive — especially to the people he thought were beneath him — alleging he once called an assistant “pig.”

Later in her testimony, Barkin was asked if Depp could be “incredibly charming,” to which she replied, per DailyMail.com:

“Most abusers are.”

When asked to clarify, she said:

“I meant the big umbrella term of abusers.”

As for the alleged incident where Johnny threw a bottle of wine at her, Barkin said she “wasn’t surprised” because “there was always an air of violence around him,” adding:

“He’s a yeller, he is verbally abusive. And those things you can see.”

Barkin went on to claim there was “just a lot of yelling” when she was with Depp. When asked who he yelled at, the actress said:

“His assistant. People who would work on the film maybe in what he would view as a lower capacity than he functions at. There is just a world of violence.”

Not to mention, a world of apparent drug use. Ellen alleged that the first time the pair had sex, the actor:

“gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f**k”

In her testimony played to the jury during the trial, Barkin said she was “always aware” that Depp drank too much, explaining:

“He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time.”

She also claimed she saw the Pirates of the Caribbean star use cocaine, marijuana, and hallucinogenic drugs. When asked how many times this went down, she said:

“I couldn’t even tell you. He was always drinking or smoking a joint.”

The NYC native said there was a lot of jealousy during their relationship on Johnny’s end overall, sharing:

“He’s just a jealous man, controlling, where are you going, who are you going with. What did you do last night. I had a scratch on my back once that got him very, very angry because he he insisted it came from having sex with a person who wasn’t him.”

The pair ended their relationship on a dramatic note, Ellen said, after Johnny threw a bottle of wine at her in a Las Vegas hotel room. She noted that after a “big goodbye,” she never heard from him again.

The New Normal star was apparently treated so poorly that the ill-fated romance caused irreparable damage between Johnny and her family. She claimed that when he ran into them at a restaurant after their split, the actress’ brother refused to let him sit at their table.

It’s interesting the jury didn’t see these newly released claims during the trial, which ended with Depp being awarded a net $8.35 million for Amber defaming him after signing her name on a 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post. Do U think it would have made a difference?

