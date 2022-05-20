Johnny Depp's Ex Ellen Barkin Just Made Him Look SO BAD!

Ellen Barkin just testified against Johnny Depp in his trial against Amber Heard — and the things she had to say really don’t make the actor look good!

The actress appeared via a video deposition that was originally recorded in 2019 as part of Amber’s defense. In the clip, the Animal Kingdom star discussed her “sexual” relationship with Depp after they met in the ‘90s while working on Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas.

On how they became close, she recalled:

“We just developed a friendship over time that lasted, I guess, if we met in the ’90s, maybe 10 years, a little less.”

That said, she noted that “the friendship went up and down [while] living on different coasts.”

Eventually, it “became romantic in nature” when she moved from New York to Los Angeles and the Pirates of the Caribbean alum “switched the buttons,” she explained:

“The friendship went from a purely platonic friendship to a romantic one.”

She quickly corrected herself, adding:

“Can you change that to sexual?”

This relationship lasted for “several months” with them getting together about “three or four times a week.” When asked if the 58-year-old “drank to excess” at any point while she knew him, she said:

“I was always aware. He was drunk all the, most, a lot of the time. He was a red wine drinker.”

She was not sure if he was using any prescription drugs at that time, but noted that he would use “hallucinogenics, cocaine, [and] marijuana” while in her presence “all the time,” continuing:

“He was always drinking or smoking joints.”

Things turned serious when she was asked if he ever became “out of control” around her. The 68-year-old recalled an incident, explaining:

“[He] threw a wine bottle across the room, the hotel room, on one instance in Las Vegas when we were shooting Fear and Loathing In Las Vegas.”

The violent behavior happened during a fight between Depp and his friend (or, apparently, possibly an assistant). Luckily, the bottle didn’t hit anyone, but it was allegedly thrown in the direction of Barkin and a group of other people.

Yikes…

The actress also went on to call Johnny “just a jealous man” who was “controlling” during their time together, often asking questions such as:

“Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?”

It was actually “very common” for him to get controlling and jealous, she claimed — and it would apparently escalate into anger at times. The Ocean’s Thirteen star said she hasn’t spoken to him since they ended their relationship.

Hear her recall that scary fight from the testimony (below).

Now, this is not the first time Ellen has participated in Depp’s trial. She was actually a part of his UK libel case as well.

In that trial, Johnny claimed that the allegations she made against him were “untrue,” and he even blasted her for holding a “grudge” against him because he didn’t want the same kind of relationship as her, sharing:

“She wanted more than a relationship, she wanted a proper relationship with me and I did not want that. I didn’t feel the same about her as she did me and I suppose from that moment on she became very, very angry and since then I have not spoken to Ms. Barkin.”

Of course, Johnny ended up losing that lawsuit.

He’s now seeking $50 million in damages after Heard claimed she was a survivor of domestic abuse in an op-ed published in the Washington Post in 2018. He was never named in the piece, but his lawyers believe it was implied. Heard has countered-sued her ex-husband for $100 million. And so the legal drama continues on…

Watch more from Ellen’s appearance in court (below).

