Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner 'Tension Had Been Building' For Months Beause Of... THIS?!?!?

How long have Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner been on a road towards Splitsville??

According to US Weekly on Monday, the Jonas Brothers singer and his wife have allegedly been experiencing trouble within their marriage for some time now. An insider dished to the outlet:

“They had been struggling with issues long before this moment and tension had been building due to their hectic schedules. Joe was always gone and is now on tour, and she was always away filming.”

Ouch…

The 27-year-old actress has been in the UK filming the past couple months, while her hubby has been on tour with his brothers Kevin and Nick Jonas since August. The source said texts and phone calls between the pair became less and less frequent — and eventually “seemed more forced” amid all their time spent apart. They also say the “spark they once had seemed to fizzle”. Sad.

But… that really doesn’t make much sense, does it? That it as all the time apart that did it? We mean, they have two kids — Willa, 3, and her sister, a 14-month-old identified only as “D.J.” so far — on top of their careers. If they can make time to raise their kids, why is it impossible for them to make time for each other, too? We mean, if they were still interested in the marriage.

It seems more likely to us, they fell out of love first — and packed their schedules full to avoid talking about it! Look, marriages are work. If one or both of them didn’t want to put in that work, no wonder they split! But don’t blame it on scheduling. Couples don’t split because of a lack of an administrative assistant. They split because of a lack of interest.

Plus, we don’t really think their jam-packed calendar could be seen on that Ring doorbell camera…

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Let us know (below).

