Elon Musk Spotted Wearing Zorro Mask In Wild Berlin Sex Club Crawl!

Elon Musk had quite the weekend!

The Tesla CEO was reportedly spotted at several nightclubs in Berlin while he was in the area to open his company’s new gigafactory outside the city last week — including hitting up a few infamous sex clubs!

Local outlet Blick reported that the billionaire was seen by clubbers at the KitKatClub on Friday night, a spot with a dress code of latex, leather, or nothing at all! Kinky!

Related: Grimes Says Elon Musk Lives ‘Below The Poverty Line’

The fetish club also has the famous motto:

“Do what you want but stay in communication.”

Good advice, really… But what it means for the club is that (almost) anything is on the table! It’s decorated with ultraviolet light and paintings produced by photographer Vigor Calma, too! Unfortunately, photos are banned inside the venue so there’s no visual proof that Elon was in the mix.

That said, several partygoers spotted him all around town as he moved from club to club! According to the outlet, the SpaceX founder also attended entrepreneur Adeo Ressi’s birthday bash at the festival-inspired nightclub Sisyphos. He was even wearing a Zorro mask during the party! A mask? Really?? Sounds like the kind of Eyes Wide Shut shiz LOTS of billionaires probably get down to, if we’re being honest…

The mask probably wasn’t to protect his identity, though, as the 50-year-old dad of eight didn’t seem bothered about people knowing his whereabouts over the weekend. He sparked speculation that he might have been denied entry at a super exclusive spot known as Berghain. The businessman took to Twitter on Sunday to vent about the club, writing:

“They wrote PEACE on the wall at Berghain! I refused enter.”

In a second post, he tried to clarify his stance, adding:

“Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well.”

Peace. Peace? I hate the word. Those who do care about peace (myself aspirationally included) don’t need to hear it. And those who don’t care about peace? Well … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 3, 2022

But hours later he followed up with:

“Berlin rocks.”

LOLz!! Perhaps he found a better club?

Related: THIS Love Is Blind Star Is Joining OnlyFans!!!

Or he was just already feeling something else in his pants expanding — his wallet!

All this partying comes right after the entrepreneur dropped $2.9 billion to buy a 9.2% stake in Twitter — making him the largest shareholder! After news of that investment hit the internet on Friday, the stock skyrocketed on Monday, the price jumping 27% by the start of the week (via the Securities Exchange Commission). That means while Elon was gallivanting between sex clubs, he earned himself nearly $1 billion in gains on his investment due to the frenzy around his involvement in the social media app. Wow!

But will all that change now that fans know what he does in his free time?!

While he has every right to have his fun, and we are not the ones to kink shame anyone… his actions do tend to have consequences when it comes to his businesses. Tesla stocks dropped 9% back in 2018 just because he smoked weed on the Joe Rogan podcast, according to NBC News. Surely people might have a bigger reaction to all this?? Time will tell, we guess!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Saturday Night Live/Movieclips/YouTube]