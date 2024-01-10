John Krasinski & Emily Blunt Talk 'Divorce'?! ANOTHER Shocking Golden Globes Lip Reading!

Yet another private celeb moment at the Golden Globes going viral?!

After all the hullaballoo surrounding Selena Gomez spilling tea to Taylor Swift and Timothée Chalamet‘s sweet nothings before PDA with Kylie Jenner, we thought we were done with lip reading. But there’s one more exchange bothering fans.

This one is from a red carpet moment captured by CBS‘ own cameras before the ceremony. While getting their photos taken outside the show, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt say… something to one another. And quite a few viewers think it’s a jab about “divorce”! Yes, really!

Related: Could Selena Gomez Have Been Talking About Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating?!

In the comments on the official TikTok vid, multiple fans float the theory, even if they don’t want it to be true, writing:

“Did he say I can’t wait to divorce? And she said hey and he stated I’m serious…” “I’ve watched this 500 times trying to convince myself he said something other than divorce” “It does look like he says divorce. His mouth moves like he is saying ‘vorse’ but maybe a joke?” “I swear he’s saying divorce but I want him to be saying ‘get through this’ ” “He said divorce. But perhaps that’s their brand of humor/flirting.”

See the vid and decide for yourself (below)!

LOLz! It really does seem like he says he can’t wait to get divorced, doesn’t it? Even if it is just some dark humor. But other viewers had different takes on the moment:

“He said ‘I can’t wait to get through this'” “I think he said I can’t wait FOR THE AWARDS” “‘I can’t wait to get indoors’ it was really windy and cold” “You can hear her say ‘It’s actually kinda chilly right now.’ And he responds, ‘I can’t wait to get indoors.'”

What do YOU think was really being said??

[Image via MEGA/WENN.]