Emily In Paris Star Ashley Park Back In France After Scary 'Critical Septic Shock'!

Ashley Park has a wonderful health update!

After her New Years celebrations turned into a scary case of tonsillitis that spiraled into “critical septic shock”, the Emily in Paris actress is feeling much better! Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the 32-year-old thanked everyone for their support over the past month:

“I’m deeply moved and thankful for your beautiful messages of support and comfort, your personal stories of sepsis and hospitalization, and truly to every person who has reached out with love… every message has honestly boosted me into a quick and hopeful recovery.”

The best news, though, is she was able to recover enough to leave the Maldives where she was staying in the hospital and return to France:

“I’m sorry for the delay in responses, just wanted to update that I was medically cleared to fly after responding to treatments, and am now recovering and resting in Paris where I was greeted with this incredible warm welcome from loved ones and my Emily In Paris fam”

Aww! We love to hear her co-stars were there to see her after this!

The actress hasn’t yet been cleared to return to set for season four of the Netflix show — but she expects it won’t be long! She’s got her sights set on a full recovery:

“thank you to @netflix and @emilyinparis for their genuine kindness and gracious patience as I wait to be medically cleared to work… I couldn’t be more excited to join then all on set for Season 4”

In the meantime, Ashley is just enjoying some quality time with her loved ones and her co-star bestie Lily Collins:

“I promise im breathing through this all and taking as much care of myself as I can to get back into fighting shape. in the meantime, thanks for the couch cuddles @lilyjcollins ;)”

Ch-ch-check out her full post (below):

Such amazing news! We continue to send our love and support to Ashley! Can’t wait to see her back on set soon.

[Image via Netflix Philipines/YouTube/Ashley Park/Instagram]