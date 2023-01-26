'Friends With Benefits'?? Emily Ratajkowski Spotted Making Out With Eric André In Steamy Vacation Pics! LOOK!

If you needed evidence Emily Ratajkowski has moved on with Eric André, look no further!

The hot new couple was spotted on the shores of Grand Cayman – the largest of the Cayman Islands – in steamy new pics obtained by Page Six Wednesday, and boy, their chemistry is undeniable! The 31-year-old model can be seen in a stylish bucket hat, and colorfully-patterned bikini, with her arms adoringly draped over the comedian’s shoulders as she leans in for a kiss! Even more, in video footage, the two can be seen affectionately rubbing noses! SO sweet! Look!

The duo were apparently staying at the Palm Heights resort, and have been vacationing together “for a few days.” An eyewitness told the outlet:

“Emily and Eric were looking pretty cozy on the beach, lounging by the waterfront. They were kissing and flirting. He was cracking jokes and making everybody laugh.”

The source noted their dynamic seemed more “playful” than “romantic” noted the source:

“It seemed like a fun friends-with-benefits situation. They hung out at the bar, drinking cocktails and chatting with everyone. They just seemed really happy and relaxed together.”

Nothing wrong with that!

The two were even overheard discussing past relationships, with EmRata saying she’s “traumatized by men” following her split from alleged “serial cheater” ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. She shared a “horror story,” which André was particularly struck by, according to the source:

“Eric was acting surprised, saying, ‘That guy really did that?”

Sounds like he’s a good confidant for her — which is great after what her ex-husband put her through! Yep, maybe a friend with benefits is exactly what she needs now…

