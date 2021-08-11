Eminem's Ex-Wife Kim Scott Hospitalized After Reported Suicide Attempt

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Eminem‘s ex-wife Kim Scott was hospitalized following an apparent suicide attempt at her home in Michigan.

According to media reports, police and first responders were called to Kim’s home on a report of a suicidal person in an incident back on July 30. When law enforcement and emergency workers arrived, Kim was apparently “combative,” and the scene sounds like a very difficult and scary one.

Per TMZ, she had to be “restrained by deputies” upon their arrival at her house in the Great Lakes state. She was so violent for a time, the report alleges, that paramedics weren’t even able to check her vitals and her medical care was delayed for a bit.

Eventually, Kim was restrained well enough for paramedics to do their job, and it became very obvious that she was bleeding form “several small lacerations” on the back of her leg. There is no indication of other injuries, too, but the media outlet reports that “a good amount of blood” was on the floor by the time first responders showed up on scene. It’s unclear who called the report in to police.

As expected, she was rushed to the hospital, where doctors stemmed the bleeding. She reportedly received both medical and psychological treatment at that time, too. According to TMZ, Kim is now back home and recovering from the incident; it is not known if (or to what degree) she is receiving additional outpatient care, be it physical or psychological (or both).

All we can do is hope and pray that things continue to get better for her, and in her life, and that the mother is henceforth surrounded by loved ones and medical professionals to treat and assist her as fit. Times are very tough out there — for everyone — and we’re sending positive thoughts and all our love and support Kim and anyone else struggling.

As fans of Eminem know well, his ex has in the past been a frequent subject of some of the rapper’s lyrics. Of course, she was married to the Detroit native and 8-Mile star way back in 1999. Unfortunately the couple split up soon thereafter and was officially divorced by 2001. They were briefly re-married for a few months in 2006, though, and they co-parent a 25-year-old daughter together, Hailie Jade. She is also a momma to Whitney, Alaina Marie, and Parker.

Again, sending all our love and positivity to Kim and those helping to care for her now.

Tough stuff…

