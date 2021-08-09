My 600-Lb. Life Star Gina Krasley Sued Show Producers For Emotional Distress Prior To Her Sudden Death

We are starting to learn more about the weeks and months before Gina Krasley‘s sudden, untimely death earlier in August.

According to media reports, the 30-year-old My 600-Lb. Life reality TV alum was one of 10 current and former cast members who had filed a lawsuit against Megalomedia — the company that produced the controversial reality series for TLC.

In the joint lawsuit, the 10 cast members alleged that Megalomedia’s producers and employees caused them “intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence” while on set and during filming. That suit has been going on for a couple years now, and Megalomedia has tried multiple times to get it dismissed on various grounds.

But according to Radar Online, last May a judge ruled in favor of the cast and denied the company’s request for a dismissal while also granting the on-camera stars’ joint requests to consolidate their various lawsuits into one larger parent suit. While that new, larger suit is not a class-action lawsuit, Starcasm reports that “evidence and/or information uncovered in a deposition that pertains to one cast member could be used” in proving damages for any (or all) of the other plaintiffs.

Now, to Krasley: per the outlet, she specifically accused Megalomedia of failing to give her a psychological evaluation prior to filming, and failing to provide adequate mental health follow-up and care while filming. The late reality TV star was also suing over what she claimed was the production company’s failure to properly train employees on how to handle depression and the potential risk of suicide that can often accompany extreme weight-loss plans like the ones cast members are ordered to follow for the show.

Krasley also claimed that producers manipulated her lifestyle so as to make for better TV. In one accusation, she said that Megalomedia producers took her to Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in order to be put on “an extreme weight-loss diet,” only to turn around at home and be forced “to eat excessive amounts of food on-screen” to make the show more dramatic.

The New Jersey native’s court docs claim (below):

“[Producers forced her] to eat excessive amounts of food on-screen to portray her as someone who could not follow the diet. Defendants created this narrative and then for Dr. Nowzaradan to express disappointment for failing to obtain the necessary amount of weight loss to be a candidate for the surgery, and was thus not permitted to proceed under Dr. Nowzaradan’s care.”

As we previously reportedly, Krasley passed away last Sunday at her home in New Jersey while being “surrounded by her loving family.” Her cause of death still has not been released, though multiple media reports have claimed she was allegedly receiving home care and seeing a neurologist in the days leading up to her death.

Just weeks prior, she’d revealed that she was suffering from an unidentified illness. It’s unclear what role her claims in the lawsuit may have played in her untimely death, if any.

