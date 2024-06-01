Late Equestrian Georgie Campbell’s Husband Shares Heartbreaking Tribute After Her Tragic Death

Georgie Campbell’s husband is remembering her with lots of love after her tragic death.

Last weekend, the standout equestrian sadly lost her life while competing at the Bicton International Horse Trials in Devon, England. While her horse Global Quest did not reportedly sustain any injuries during a nasty fall, British Eventing shared that Georgie just could not be saved:

“Medical professionals attended immediately following her fall at fence 5b however, unfortunately, she could not be saved.”

So horrible.

Now, her husband Jesse Campbell is opening up about his immense love for the late athlete.

In a lengthy Instagram post shared on Thursday alongside a pic of Georgie in her wedding gown, the New Zealand pro rider wrote:

“I love you so, so much. This is my favorite photo of my beautiful wife. It’s from our wedding day in 2020 and it was the best day ever. People will talk about G’s smile, and it was incredible — it would make you feel like you were the center of the universe. But what I love about this photo is how it captures her strength. She was a strong, beautiful, phenomenal woman who just loved everything and everyone.

He continued:

Working in the equestrian world is not an easy life; there are a lot of knocks and dark days. But G would navigate this by throwing so much joy and love at every situation. She would get as much joy from having a Greggs tea on the way home from the gallops as she would teaching a client in the pouring rain or jumping and galloping around biggest courses in the world. It was just incredible to be at your side and feel this energy.”

The devastated spouse concluded:

“I’m so proud to be your husband. Rest in peace, my beautiful girl.”

See his post in its entirety (below):

How heartbreaking.

Our hearts remain with Jesse and all of Georgie’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

