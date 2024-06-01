Jennifer Lopez Spotted After Canceling Summer Tour -- And Her Face Says It ALL!

A picture is worth a thousand words… And the latest ones of Jennifer Lopez certainly have a lot to say!

On Friday, well-placed sources told PerezHilton.com that the Jenny from the Block singer decided to cancel her upcoming This Is Me… Live tour.

Later in the afternoon, she confirmed the shocking news with an announcement on her On The JLo website. She told fans:

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

It had been reported that the 54-year-old was struggling to sell tickets, but TMZ noted that ticket sales were actually UP in multiple cities recently. The real reason? A Live Nation rep revealed she “is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.” This, of course, all while her marriage to Ben Affleck is seemingly crumbling.

Any way you crack it, it HAS to be a sad time for the Atlas star. And it certainly appeared so during her latest sighting.

Hours after news broke that she canceled her tour, J.Lo was spotted emerging from Mihran K dance studio in Burbank, California. She had on beige sweatpants, a similarly-colored knit sweater, white sneakers, sunglasses, and her hair flowed freely over her shoulders. But it couldn’t hide the downcast expression on her face. In pics obtained by multiple outlets, the Hustlers star couldn’t disguise the solemn expression she wore as she exited the studio… Which mind you, she looked absolutely jazzed coming out of just a couple weeks ago. See (below):

Jennifer Lopez appears somber leaving dance studio after canceling tour to be with ‘children, family and close friends’ https://t.co/o6Fh6jID7M pic.twitter.com/u3I8FBNZlg — Page Six (@PageSix) June 1, 2024

Awww, poor J.Lo.

It’s inneresting that the Live Nation rep made no specific mention of the Can’t Get Enough singer wanting to spend time with her hubby in their statement. Does that mean that another report about the state of their marriage could be coming soon?? Reports have swirled that Jen’s busy schedule has been a major point of contention for the estranged pair, with an insider telling The US Sun on Friday:

“Ben feels Jen needs to overhaul her career and have a better team behind her.”

So maybe he played a role in her decision to cancel… Which clearly devastates her, but could be worth it so she can go all in on trying to save things.

What are your thoughts on J.Lo’s latest sighting, Perezcious readers?? What does her expression say to YOU? Let us know down in the comments.

[Images via Jennifer Lopez & Jimmy Kimmel Live/YouTube]