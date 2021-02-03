'Courtside Karen' Apologizes To LeBron James -- But Was There REALLY A Change Of Heart?!

Courtside Karen f**ked around and found out! And now she wants off the ride!

As we had SO much fun reporting earlier this morning, on Monday night, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were closing out a big road victory against the Atlanta Hawks when a fan went berserk enough that refs had to stop the game.

The woman, made infamous as “Courtside Karen” by LeBron in a tweet after the game, was later identified as wannabe Instagram influencer Juliana Carlos. As the story went, she got into it with The King after her husband Daddy Carlos started talking s**t. One thing led to another, and the Carlos’ were booted out of the arena by security staffers before the game ended. Oops!

But Courtside Karen has had a few hours to think better of her actions, now, and she’s ready to apologize! Yes, really!

On Tuesday afternoon, she jumped back on Instagram and delivered an unexpected apology to the NBA superstar. That’s quite the change for a woman who’d been wildly aggressive towards LeBron on social media after getting booted from Monday night’s game!

Writing in a new post to her account, Juliana wrote (below):

“About last night… To say things escalated quickly at yesterday’s game is an understatement, and I want to apologize for losing my cool and removing my mask in the heat of the moment. My husband is a huge sports fan and we’re passionate people, and let’s be real: sports wouldn’t be sports without a little trash-talking.”

Whut?? What the hell kind of apology is followed up by saying heckling is good actually?? She continued:

“What should have been a quick back-and-forth between two adults got out of hand and my natural instinct to stand up for the man I love kicked in. Did I get defensive when that happened? Yes. Did I use offensive language when I could have taken the higher road? Yes. And for these things, I take full responsibility.”

Well isn’t that sweet…

Here’s the full post:

Just for the record, though… it’s not really an apology. It’s more of a list of excuses and putting events in context to, ya know, side-step responsibility for literally bringing an NBA game to a stop because she was talking so much s**t!

Authentic apology or not, at least one thing is for certain here: Juliana’s Instagram following has more than doubled in the 24-hour period since last night’s incident happened, and it’s showing no sign of slowing down by Tuesday evening. LeBron’s IG following definitely hasn’t doubled in that same time period. Sooooo who really won here????

(Ugh. Don’t answer that. Only in our supremely damaged country could this wannabe influencer parlay last night’s silly and stupid infamy into a high-dollar social media influencer “career.” Yuck!!!)

Honestly, what do y’all think of Courtside Karen and Daddy Carlos, Perezcious readers?! Are they going to have themselves a reality TV deal by the end of the week? Or will they fade back into obscurity??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via JLN Photography/WENN/Juliana Carlos/Instagram]